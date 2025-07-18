How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

In a new ride but with the same goal, Ryan Truex will be aiming Saturday for his third consecutive Xfinity Series victory at Dover Motor Speedway.

After winning on the 1-mile oval with Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas in 2023-24, Truex will be driving the No. 24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing.

This will mark only the second Xfinity start this season for Truex. The Mayetta, New Jersey, native finished 17th in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

With his July 12 victory at Sonoma Raceway, Connor Zilisch has seven consecutive top-five finishes since missing a race because of a back injury.

Among notable entrants in the race:

—Cup Series veteran Ross Chastain will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports

—Rajah Caruth will make his 2025 Xfinity debut with Jordan Anderson Racing.

—Jake Finch (Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Chevrolet) and Lavar Scott (Alpha Prime Racing’s No. 45 Chevy) will make their Xfinity Series debuts.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:41 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:50 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 9:30 a.m. ... Practice will be held at 11 a.m, followed by qualifying at 12:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile, concrete oval in Dover, Delaware.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Dover Motor Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A high of 83 degrees with winds from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 42% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Truex passed Carson Kvapil and led the final two laps on April 27, 2024 for his second consecutive Xfinity victory at Dover.