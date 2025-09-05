How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at WWTR Gateway: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will conclude its 2025 regular season under the lights of World Wide Raceway Technology Raceway at Gateway — racing at the track for the first time in nearly 15 years.

Coming off his series-high eighth victory this season, points leader Connor Zilisch will try to wrap up the regular-season championship and the 15 playoff point bonus. Having won six of the past seven races (with two three-race winning streaks), Zilisch has a 20-point lead on JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier.

Nine of the 12 playoff spots have been locked up by winners Zilisch, Allgaier, Brandon Jones, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, Jesse Love and Nick Sanchez. Carson Kvapil has secured a spot on points.

Sheldon Creed, Harrison Burton and Taylor Gray are in the last three provisional spots based on the points standings. There are 14 more drivers who could make the playoffs at Gateway (all but Jeb Burton would need to win).

There are no former winners in the field at Gateway, which most recently played host to the series on Oct. 23, 2010. Allgaier (three starts), Jeremy Clements (three) and Matt DiBenedetto are the only series veterans on entry list with experience at the 1.25-mile oval.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at WWTR Gateway

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 10 a.m. ... Qualifying will be at 3 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 7 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 7:23 p.m. ... The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 7:30 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (200 miles) on the 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 70.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Clouds in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees with a 5% chance of rain and winds from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski took the lead from Reed Sorenson and led the final two laps to win on Oct. 23, 2010. It was the second consecutive race at Gateway where the final lead change occurred with two laps remaining.