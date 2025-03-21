 Skip navigation
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published March 21, 2025 04:00 PM

NASCAR’s swing through 1.5-mile speedways switches coasts Sunday as Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to the sixth race of the 2025 season.

Tyler Reddick won most recently at the track located about 30 miles south of Miami, winning last October to advance to the Championship 4.

Last Sunday on the 1.5-mile oval at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Josh Berry became a first-time winner in Cup.

AUTO: MAR 09 NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
NASCAR clarifies rule on pitting in another team’s stall
NASCAR’s reaction comes after Christopher Bell stopped in a teammate’s stall to tighten a loose wheel last weekend at Las Vegas.

The past nine races at Homestead-Miami Speedway have been won by nine different drivers. Denny Hamlin leads active drivers with three wins (2009, ’13, ’20) at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle Busch (2015, ’19), William Byron (2021), Kyle Larson (2022), Joey Logano (2018) and Reddick ('24) are the other active winners at the track.

Though his streak of three consecutive victories was snapped at Las Vegas, Christopher Bell still has a chance to join Bill Elliott (1992) and Dale Earnhardt (1987) as a winner in four of a season’s first six races.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Bradley Chubb, two-time NFL Pro Bowler and Miami Dolphins linebacker will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:12 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. ... The drivers meeting will begin at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions will begin at 2:25 p.m. ... Ryan Reed, pastor for Christ Journey Church, will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. ... Sgt. William Fisher, Special Operations Command South in Homestead, will perform the anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on a 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 37 cars entered

TV/RADIO: FS1 will begin its race broadcast at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and 10-15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST YEAR: Tyler Reddick outdueled Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin on the final lap last October for a victory that catapulted the 23XI Racing driver into his first Championship 4 berth.