How to watch Thursday’s Daytona 500 Duel qualifying races

The Duel qualifying races will set the field Thursday, Feb. 13 for the 67th Daytona 500.

With 38 cars locked into the race through qualifying, two cars — one in each 60-lap race on the 2.5-mile oval — will claim the final two spots in the 40-car field.

There are 36 chartered cars guaranteed spots in the field, leaving nine teams vying for the last four spots. The two fastest cars without a charter will lock into the Daytona 500 field during qualifying Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Though he will be driving a nonchartered car for Trackhouse Racing, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves is guaranteed a Daytona 500 starting spot through a new NASCAR rule allowing one provisional per race for world-class drivers. If he is unable to secure one of the 40 spots in the field on qualifying time or through the qualifying race, Castroneves will be added as a 41st driver (and ineligible for prize money).

Teams without a guaranteed spot in the Daytona 500 entering qualifying:

Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 56 car for Tricon Garage

Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84 car for Legacy Motor Club

Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 car for JR Motorsports

Chandler Smith in the No. 66 car for Garage 66

Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62 car for Beard Motorsports

Corey LaJoie in the No. 01 car for Rick Ware Racing

BJ McLeod in the No. 78 car for Live Fast Motorsports

JJ Yeley in the No. 44 car for NY Racing

Details, start times for Thursday’s Daytona 500 qualifying races

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:21 p.m. for Race #1 and approximately 8:24 p.m. for Race #2.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. ... Drivers introductions are at 6:35 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 7:02 p.m. by Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Choir. ... The command to start engines will be at 7:09 p.m. for Race #1 and approximately 8:12 p.m. for Race #2.

DISTANCE: Each race is 60 laps (150 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast both races starting at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — The forecast calls for 71 degrees and a 13% chance of rain at the start of the qualifying races.

LAST YEAR: Tyler Reddick won the opening qualifier and Christopher Bell captured the victory in the second race as Jimmie Johnson and Kaz Grala claimed the final two spots in the 40-driver field.