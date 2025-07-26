 Skip navigation
Indianapolis starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims NASCAR Cup pole at home track

  
Published July 26, 2025 03:58 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana native Chase Briscoe will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This gives Briscoe poles in the crown jewel races of the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400 this season.

“Any time you’re driving fast race cars, it’s a lot of fun,” Briscoe said Saturday.

MORE: Indianapolis starting lineup

Briscoe grew up in Mitchell, Indiana, which is 90 miles south of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He claimed his fifth pole of the season with a lap of 183.165 mph.

Briscoe led a Toyota charge in qualifying. Toyota took the top five starting spots, the first time it has done so for a Cup race.

Bubba Wallace, who had never started better than 15th at Indy, will start second after a lap of 183.117 mph. Erik Jones (182.749 mph) qualified third, Tyler Reddick (182.678) will start fourth fourth and Ty Gibbs (182.445) qualified fifth.

Gibbs is racing Ty Dillon for $1 million in the In-Season Challenge final Sunday. Dillon qualified 26th.

Denny Hamlin, who seeks a victory at Indianapolis to complete a career grand slam of winning the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and Indy at least once, crashed on his qualifying lap and will start last in the 39-car field.