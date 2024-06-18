Iowa victory returns Ryan Blaney to NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

The top spot in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings remains the same but there’s plenty of shuffling throughout the rest of the top 10.

Kyle Larson remains No. 1 but teammate Chase Elliott is poised to take the spot. Ryan Blaney’s victory at Iowa moves him back into the top 10 this week.

The series is off to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday’s race at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Special celebration: Iowa’s Victory Lane hosts Blaney family reunion after Ryan’s win Eighty-five friends and family came to Iowa Speedway to watch Ryan Blaney and many joined him in Victory Lane.

This week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 1) — Since Dover, Larson has two wins, a runner-up finish, four top 10s and failed to finish two races due to accidents. He led 80 laps at Iowa, finished second in the opening stage and won the second stage.

2. Chase Elliott (3) — Moved into the points with his third-place finish and the woes to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Elliott has seven top-five finishes this season, which is tied with Larson’s total. Elliott has yet to record a finish worse than 19th this season. He has a series-best average finish of 9.1 this season.

Elliott: Iowa a 'better race' than anticipated Chase Elliott feels the Cup Series' first trip to Iowa Speedway was a "much better race" than anticipated and shares what his No. 9 team has been able to accomplish, now finishing every race inside of the Top 20.

3. Brad Keselowski (4) — His 10th-place finish is his fourth top 10 in the last five races and he has scored stage points in each of the last five races.

4. Denny Hamlin (2) — Finished 24th at Iowa after being lapped two different times. After scoring five consecutive top-five finishes, he has placed 38th and 24th in his last two races.

5. Christopher Bell (6) — His fourth-place result gives him four consecutive top-10 finishes — the best active streak in the series — and five top 10s in the last six races.

6. William Byron (7) — He finished second to Ryan Blaney at Iowa, giving Byron 10 top-10 results in 17 starts this season.

Byron talks challenges of Cup's first trip to Iowa William Byron comes home second in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, and feels his runner-up finish is a good start to putting together consistent runs in what was a challenging race.

7. Tyler Reddick (5) — Finished a lap down in 22nd on Sunday to snap a streak of three consecutive top-10 results.

8. Alex Bowman (9) — He scored his 10th top 10 of the season with an eighth-place finish at Iowa. He has six top 10s in the last eight races.

9. Ross Chastain (8) — He was 11th at Iowa, earning his fifth finish in a row of 12th or better. Has an average finish of 12.5, which is tied second best in the series with William Byron.

10. Ryan Blaney (NR) — Iowa victory gives him back-to-back top 10s. He ranks fourth in the series this season in laps led with 345 after leading 201 laps at Iowa.

Blaney wins inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Defending series champion Ryan Blaney praises the effort of his race team after winning the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in front of a sold out crowd.

Dropped out: Ty Gibbs (10)

