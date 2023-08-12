 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open
Jessica Pegula beats doubles partner Coco Gauff in Montreal quarterfinals
Tennis: National Bank Open
Tommy Paul beats top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Media Day
Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amateurwomens_quartersbestshots_230811.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinal
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlucasgloverrd2_230811.jpg
Glover’s putter dialed in at FedEx St. Jude Rd. 2
nbc_indy_hunterpostwinintv_230811.jpg
McElrea wins ‘hardest race’ at Indy NXT GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open
Jessica Pegula beats doubles partner Coco Gauff in Montreal quarterfinals
Tennis: National Bank Open
Tommy Paul beats top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Media Day
Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amateurwomens_quartersbestshots_230811.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinal
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlucasgloverrd2_230811.jpg
Glover’s putter dialed in at FedEx St. Jude Rd. 2
nbc_indy_hunterpostwinintv_230811.jpg
McElrea wins ‘hardest race’ at Indy NXT GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IRP Truck race results: Ty Majeski wins playoff opener

  
Published August 11, 2023 11:51 PM

CLERMONT, Ind. — Ty Majeski scored a dominating victory in Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series playoff opener to advance to the second round.

Majeski led 179 of 200 laps, swept both stages and finished 3.4 seconds ahead of runner-up Christian Eckes at Indianapolis Raceway Park. It is his first victory of the season and third of his career.

MORE: Truck race results

Layne Riggs finished third. Carson Hocevar placed fourth. Zane Smith rallied from the back of the field after having to replace a flat tire before the race to finish fifth. William Sawalich finished a career-best sixth.

Shane van Gisbergen, making his Truck debut, finished 19th. He was the first driver a lap down. The Chicago Cup winner will turn his attention to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend. He’s back in the No. 91 Cup car for Trackhouse Racing for Sunday’s race.

The Truck playoffs continue Aug. 27 at Milwaukee.