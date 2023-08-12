IRP Truck race results: Ty Majeski wins playoff opener

CLERMONT, Ind. — Ty Majeski scored a dominating victory in Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series playoff opener to advance to the second round.

Majeski led 179 of 200 laps, swept both stages and finished 3.4 seconds ahead of runner-up Christian Eckes at Indianapolis Raceway Park. It is his first victory of the season and third of his career.

Layne Riggs finished third. Carson Hocevar placed fourth. Zane Smith rallied from the back of the field after having to replace a flat tire before the race to finish fifth. William Sawalich finished a career-best sixth.

Shane van Gisbergen, making his Truck debut, finished 19th. He was the first driver a lap down. The Chicago Cup winner will turn his attention to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend. He’s back in the No. 91 Cup car for Trackhouse Racing for Sunday’s race.

The Truck playoffs continue Aug. 27 at Milwaukee.