Jake Garcia joins ThorSport Racing for 2024 Truck Series season

  
Published November 15, 2023 11:06 AM

Jake Garcia will move to a new team for the 2024 Craftsman Truck Series season as he joins ThorSport Racing.

Garcia will have Quanta Services as a primary partner as he joins the organization, which just celebrated a championship with Ben Rhodes. ThorSport Racing has not announced Garcia’s number for next season.

“To have the chance to race for a championship organization like ThorSport Racing is huge for me,” Garcia said in a statement. “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get the 2024 season started.”

Garcia spent last season with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. He missed the opening race at Daytona, which took place before his 18th birthday, but started the 22 other races.

Garcia posted nine top-10 finishes and three top fives with only one DNF. His best finish was second in the season finale at Phoenix.

ThorSport Racing has not announced its lineup for next season. Hailie Deegan departed the team to move up to the Xfinity Series and AM Racing as part of a multi-year deal.