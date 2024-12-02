JGR announces new crew chief for Ty Gibbs

Tyler Allen will move from the Xfinity Series to serve as Ty Gibbs’ crew chief in the Cup Series, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday.

Allen was the crew chief for eight of the nine wins by JGR’s No. 20 Xfinity team this past season.

He spent seven years as a race engineer with crew chief Adam Stevens before becoming a crew chief in 2024. Allen was a member of the 2019 JGR team that won the Cup title with Kyle Busch.

Allen’s move is part of a series of changes at JGR, which failed to win a Cup race in the final 18 events of the past season.

Chris Gabehart goes from being Denny Hamlin’s crew chief to becoming the competition director at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Chris Gayle, who had been Ty Gibbs’ crew chief, moves over to the No. 11 team to serve that same role with Hamlin.

“It’s an honor to be named crew chief for Ty Gibbs and the 54 team as we head into the 2025 season,” said Allen in a statement from the team. “This opportunity has been a dream of mine since starting here at JGR 10 years ago, and I’m thankful for the support and guidance I’ve received from my mentors, teammates, and everyone along the way. Ty has shown a lot of speed and potential the last two years, and I look forward to building on that experience to get the 54 car in victory lane.”

Allen had previously been announced as the crew chief for Taylor Gray for the upcoming Xfinity season. Jason Ratcliff, a former crew chief who spent last season overseeing JGR’s Xfinity and ARCA programs, will be Gray’s crew chief.

“I’m thrilled to join Taylor and the 54 team for the 2025 season,” said Ratcliff in a statement from the team “After a year away from the track, I’m eager to return to the pit box every weekend. Taylor has the talent and determination to excel in NASCAR, and it’s our mission to help him achieve that success.”

