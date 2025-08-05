Kaden Honeycutt to to drive No. 52 truck for injured Stewart Friesen beginning at Richmond

Kaden Honeycutt will drive in place of an injured Stewart Friesen for the balance of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning next weekend at Richmond, the team announced Tuesday.

Friesen suffered a fractured right leg and an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture in a July 28 dirt modified race in Canada. He has since been transferred to a New York hospital and continues to make progress after undergoing multiple surgeries, according to the team.

“While I continue to recover, it was important for us to put someone in our truck that can help us compete at the highest level,” said Friesen in a statement from the the team. “I know Kaden will deliver strong performance in our truck and allow us to continue to run for the owner’s championship.”

Honeycutt holds the next-to-last playoff spot with two races left in the regular season for the Truck Series. He is 73 points above the cutline heading into Friday’s race at Watkins Glen and next weekend’s regular season finale at Richmond.

“It’s an honor to be able to fill in for Stewart for the rest of the season and help give his team a chance at the owner’s championship, which they earned. I’m excited to compete in contending, race-winning equipment as I pursue a title this season,” said Honeycutt in a statement from the team. “We are going to work hard to have a solid final eight races of the season and continue to deliver great results for Stewart, his family and this organization.”

Cup driver Christopher Bell will drive the No. 52 for Friesen on Friday at Watkins Glen before Honeycutt takes over at Richmond.