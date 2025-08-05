Kaden Honeycutt to to drive No. 52 truck for injured Stewart Friesen beginning at Richmond

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Iowa Corn 350

Kaden Honeycutt to to drive No. 52 truck for injured Stewart Friesen beginning at Richmond

  
Published August 5, 2025 01:23 PM

Kaden Honeycutt will drive in place of an injured Stewart Friesen for the balance of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning next weekend at Richmond, the team announced Tuesday.

Friesen suffered a fractured right leg and an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture in a July 28 dirt modified race in Canada. He has since been transferred to a New York hospital and continues to make progress after undergoing multiple surgeries, according to the team.

“While I continue to recover, it was important for us to put someone in our truck that can help us compete at the highest level,” said Friesen in a statement from the the team. “I know Kaden will deliver strong performance in our truck and allow us to continue to run for the owner’s championship.”

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208
Here’s which Cup drivers also will compete in the Xfinity or Truck race at Watkins Glen
Multiple Cup drivers will do double duty this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Honeycutt holds the next-to-last playoff spot with two races left in the regular season for the Truck Series. He is 73 points above the cutline heading into Friday’s race at Watkins Glen and next weekend’s regular season finale at Richmond.

“It’s an honor to be able to fill in for Stewart for the rest of the season and help give his team a chance at the owner’s championship, which they earned. I’m excited to compete in contending, race-winning equipment as I pursue a title this season,” said Honeycutt in a statement from the team. “We are going to work hard to have a solid final eight races of the season and continue to deliver great results for Stewart, his family and this organization.”

Cup driver Christopher Bell will drive the No. 52 for Friesen on Friday at Watkins Glen before Honeycutt takes over at Richmond.