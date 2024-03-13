 Skip navigation
Kamui Kobayashi returning to 23XI Racing at COTA

  
Published March 13, 2024 12:20 PM

Kamui Kobayashi will return to 23XI Racing for his second NASCAR Cup Series start.

Kobayashi, a former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and two-time World Endurance champion, will drive a Toyota Camry XSE at Circuit of the Americas on March 24. He will work alongside Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick once again while gaining experience in a Cup car.

Kobayashi made his Cup debut last season at Indianapolis. He was one of six international drivers in the field, joining Shane van Gisbergen (New Zealand), Brodie Kostecki (Australia), Mike Rockenfeller (Germany), Jenson Button (England) and Daniel Suarez (Mexico).

Kobayashi, who has 75 Formula One starts, qualified 28th and finished 33rd after an eventful race.

Prior to Kobayashi’s first career Cup start last season, he shared his reason for making the move over to NASCAR.

“I’m here to experience NASCAR, but at the same time I want to expand NASCAR (interest) in Japan,” he told NBC Sports. “I think there’s a big potential.”

Kobayashi will have another opportunity to help NASCAR expand as he competes at Circuit of the Americas, a track where he made one start in Formula One.