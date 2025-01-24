Kasey Kahne to make NASCAR return at Rockingham with Richard Childress Racing

Kasey Kahne, who last raced in NASCAR in 2018, will return to compete for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series race April 19 at Rockingham Speedway, the team announced Friday.

The 44-year-old Kahne will drive a third entry for RCR. He will be in the No. 33 car. HendrickCars.com will sponsor the car.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway,” said Kahne in a statement from the team.

“Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test.”

Kahne raced in Cup from 2004-18. He had 18 wins in 529 starts. He had eight wins in 215 Xfinity starts and five wins in six Truck starts, including his Rockingham victory. He was selected as one of the 75 greatest drivers in NASCAR history in 2023.

“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement from the team. “Our Xfinity Series program is top notch, and we look forward to watching Kasey race with Austin (Hill) and Jesse (Love) for an exciting return to Rockingham Speedway. With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.”

Kahne competes in sprint car racing with his own team, Kasey Kahne Racing.

In preparation for his return to stock car racing, Kahne will participate in the NASCAR test at Rockingham Speedway on January 28.