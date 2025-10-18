 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, wins 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC
NCAA Football: Arizona at Houston
Sanchez’s field goal as time runs out lifts Houston over Arizona 31-28

Top Clips

nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
nbc_Cfb_indtd4_251018.jpg
Mendoza drops dime to Cooper Jr. for IU touchdown
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, wins 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC
NCAA Football: Arizona at Houston
Sanchez’s field goal as time runs out lifts Houston over Arizona 31-28

Top Clips

nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
nbc_Cfb_indtd4_251018.jpg
Mendoza drops dime to Cooper Jr. for IU touchdown
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Busch said that Jim Pohlman’s impact at JRM key in selecting him as crew chief

  
Published October 18, 2025 05:40 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Kyle Busch said that Jim Pohlman’s impact at JR Motorsports was a key factor in selecting him as his new crew chief even though Pohlman has limited experience with the Next Gen car.

Richard Childress Racing announced this week that Pohlman will be Busch’s crew chief next season. Pohlman previously had been at RCR in a research and development role that saw him work on the Next Gen car early in the vehicle’s development.

Pohlman is in his third season as Justin Allgaier’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series at JR Motorsports. Allgaier won the Xfinity title last year and Allgaier remains in contention for this year’s championship.

AUTO: APR 06 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Talladega playoff race
One never knows what surprise Talladega Superspeedway will unleash next.

“They’ve had good cars for a long time, but it seems like the last two, three years they’ve really taken a step higher,” Busch said Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, noting Pohlman’s tenure with JRM. “Whether he’s the one responsible for that, I doubt it, but it’s a whole group, right?

“I feel like a guy like that who has been able to jump into a system that’s been somewhat successful and improve it and to get results out of it and to almost win two championships already — going for a third — that led to some really good leadership traits for me and improvement of organization.”

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage’s sage words are on Ryan Blaney’s mind ahead of Talladega
Ryan Blaney is last among the playoff drivers, 31 points below the cutline entering Sunday’s race.

Allgaier said Pohlman’s impact is evident throughout JR Motorsports.

“I look at the JR Motorsports and the processes that we employ and I can say, ‘OK, that was a Jim process, that was a Jim process, that was Jim process,” Allgaier said Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying
Talladega starting lineup: Michael McDowell claims second pole of season
Only three of the eight playoff drivers qualified in the top 10 for Sunday’s Cup race on NBC and Peacock.

JR Motorsports cars had won 17 races this season before Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega. JRM is the first team since Joe Gibbs Racing in 2016 to win at least 17 races in the Xfinity season.

Busch said that Pohlman stood out to him in their conversations.

“I would say his passion and just the leadership conversations that we had,” Busch said. “You’re not hiring a guy based off of results in a Cup car, right? That’s yet to be seen and to be made. Hopefully, he’s the guy that can help lead us in the right direction with not just the 8 car but also RCR as a whole.”

Pohlman was a crew chief for Juan Pablo Montoya for 17 Cup races in 2011. He has been a Cup crew chief in three races since.

Busch is winless in his last 90 Cup starts. His eighth-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas tied for his best result in the last 14 races. He has not led a lap in the last 21 races.

Busch qualified third for Sunday’s Cup race (2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).