Top News

NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, wins 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC
NCAA Football: Arizona at Houston
Sanchez’s field goal as time runs out lifts Houston over Arizona 31-28
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Duke
Fumble return and late offense lead No. 12 Georgia Tech past Duke 27-18

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indtd2_251018.jpg
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Talladega starting lineup: Michael McDowell claims second pole of season

  
Published October 18, 2025 03:40 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Michael McDowell will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Only three of the eight playoff drivers qualified in the top 10 for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

MORE: Starting lineup

McDowell earned his second pole of the season and eighth of his career with a lap of 182.466 mph.

Chase Briscoe, who holds the final transfer spot to the championship race, qualified second with a lap of 182.400 mph.

Kyle Busch (182.199 mph) will start third, Austin Cindric (182.181) fourth and Ryan Preece (182.116) fifth.

The playoff drivers in the top 10 are Christopher Bell in seventh with a lap of 181.846 mph and Ryan Blaney in eighth with a lap of 181.780 mph.

Among the other playoff drivers, William Byron will start 13th, Joey Logano 16th, Denny Hamlin 17th, Kyle Larson 19th and Chase Elliott 25th.