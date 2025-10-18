Talladega starting lineup: Michael McDowell claims second pole of season

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Michael McDowell will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Only three of the eight playoff drivers qualified in the top 10 for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

McDowell earned his second pole of the season and eighth of his career with a lap of 182.466 mph.

Chase Briscoe, who holds the final transfer spot to the championship race, qualified second with a lap of 182.400 mph.

Kyle Busch (182.199 mph) will start third, Austin Cindric (182.181) fourth and Ryan Preece (182.116) fifth.

The playoff drivers in the top 10 are Christopher Bell in seventh with a lap of 181.846 mph and Ryan Blaney in eighth with a lap of 181.780 mph.

Among the other playoff drivers, William Byron will start 13th, Joey Logano 16th, Denny Hamlin 17th, Kyle Larson 19th and Chase Elliott 25th.