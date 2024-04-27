Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

Busch won the pole with a lap of 162.191 mph. This is his 34th career Cup pole and his second at Dover.

Busch was followed by Ryan Blaney (161.951 mph), William Byron (161.486 mph), Tyler Reddick (161.233 mph) and Noah Gragson (160.714 mph).

Denny Hamlin (160.371 mph), Chase Briscoe (159.688 mph), Michael McDowell (159.088 mph), Alex Bowman (159.039 mph) and AJ Allmendinger (158.186 mph) all secured starting positions inside the top 10.

Corey Heim, making his first start in place of the injured Erik Jones, qualified 32nd with a lap of 159.327 mph.

Neither Zane Smith nor Kaz Grala took part in qualifying after crashes in Group B practice. Smith damaged the rear of the No. 71 Chevrolet after a rear tire issue. Grala hit the wall nose-first in the No. 15 Ford after losing control. He had to go to a backup car.

Christopher Bell spun during his opening lap in qualifying. He scraped the rear of the car against the outside wall but avoided significant damage.

The green flag for Sunday’s race at Dover will wave at 2:11 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1 p.m.

