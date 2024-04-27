Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole

A Chevrolet driver will start at the front of the field Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

Kyle Busch was the fastest during Saturday’s qualifying session at the 1-mile banked concrete track. He was the first of four Chevrolet drivers to reach the final round of qualifying.

William Byron in third, Alex Bowman in ninth and AJ Allmendinger in 10th were the other three Chevrolet drivers in the top 10.

Ryan Blaney in second was the fastest Ford driver. Noah Gragson in fifth, Chase Briscoe in seventh and Michael McDowell in eighth were the other Ford drivers to reach the second round of qualifying.

Tyler Reddick in fourth and Denny Hamlin in sixth were the only Toyota drivers to reach the second round. Martin Truex Jr., winner of last season’s Dover race, qualified 15th.

Eleven-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was fifth-fastest during Group B practice. He qualified 27th with a lap of 160.542 mph.

The green flag for Sunday’s race at Dover will wave at 2:11 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1 p.m.

