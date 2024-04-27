Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Hunter Lawrence jumping.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia: Hunter Lawrence tops qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
nbc_pl_wollut_extendedhl_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Hunter Lawrence jumping.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia: Hunter Lawrence tops qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
nbc_pl_wollut_extendedhl_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole

  
Published April 27, 2024 01:09 PM

A Chevrolet driver will start at the front of the field Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

Kyle Busch was the fastest during Saturday’s qualifying session at the 1-mile banked concrete track. He was the first of four Chevrolet drivers to reach the final round of qualifying.

MORE: Dover Cup starting lineup

William Byron in third, Alex Bowman in ninth and AJ Allmendinger in 10th were the other three Chevrolet drivers in the top 10.

Ryan Blaney in second was the fastest Ford driver. Noah Gragson in fifth, Chase Briscoe in seventh and Michael McDowell in eighth were the other Ford drivers to reach the second round of qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer
Erik Jones will miss Sunday’s race at Dover after suffering compression fracture in a lower vertebra last week at Talladega

Tyler Reddick in fourth and Denny Hamlin in sixth were the only Toyota drivers to reach the second round. Martin Truex Jr., winner of last season’s Dover race, qualified 15th.

Eleven-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was fifth-fastest during Group B practice. He qualified 27th with a lap of 160.542 mph.

The green flag for Sunday’s race at Dover will wave at 2:11 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1 p.m.