Kyle Busch’s crew chief to move to Trackhouse and pair with Connor Zilisch in 2026

Randall Burnett will leave Richard Childress Racing to be Connor Zilisch’s crew chief next season, Trackhouse Racing announced Tuesday.

Burnett has been a Cup crew chief at Richard Childress Racing since 2020, working with Tyler Reddick from 2020-22 and Kyle Busch since 2023. Burnett has six Cup wins, three with each driver.

The 19-year-old Zilisch, who has nine Xfinity wins this season, will be a Cup rookie next season, joining Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen at Trackhouse Racing. Zilisch is the points leader heading into Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Burnett is in his seventh full-time season as a Cup crew chief. Along with working with Reddick and Busch, he was AJ Allmendinger’s crew chief for the 2016 season and for seven races in the 2017 season.

Burnett has six wins in 89 Xfinity starts, scoring all six wins with Reddick in 2019 when they won the series title for Richard Childress Racing.