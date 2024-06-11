 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers top Oilers 4-1 for 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Finals

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers top Oilers 4-1 for 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Finals

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:

  
Published June 11, 2024 07:00 AM

After Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma, Kyle Larson moved to No. 1 in the points and No. 1 in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Along with a new No. 1 this week, there’s a new driver in this week’s top 10.

Here’s a look at this week’s Power Rankings:

1. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 3) — Gets a playoff waiver and then wins at Sonoma for his third victory of the season and his second in his last five Cup starts. After pitting for the final time in last weekend’s race, Larson quizzed his team about who he had to pass to take the lead and how hard he had to run. Eventually, spotter Tyler Monn told Larson to “just be you.” And Larson was. Along with winning the race, Larson took the points lead. He also has a series-high 22 playoff points.

2. Denny Hamlin (1) — Hamlin’s engine blew on the second lap and he finished last at Sonoma for the second year in a row. That snapped his streak of five consecutive top-five finishes.

3. Chase Elliott (4) — His fourth-place finish is his sixth top five in the last 10 races. He has gone from ninth to second in the points in that stretch.

4. Brad Keselowski (2) — His 13th-place finish snapped his streak of three consecutive top-three results. He has five top fives in the last eight races and has gone from 18th to seventh in the points.

5. Tyler Reddick (6) — He won a stage and finished eighth at Sonoma, giving him a top 10 in each of the last three races. He has a series-high 10 top-10 finishes this season.

6. Christopher Bell (7) — His ninth-place finish is his fourth top 10 in the last five races.

7. William Byron (5) — Bryon finished 30th at Sonoma. He had a leaking tire and later was collected in an incident. This marks the fourth time in the last six races he has failed to finish in the top 10.

8. Ross Chastain (NR) — His fifth-place finish is his second top 10 in the last three races.

9. Alex Bowman (8) — He took the checkered flag 15th. It’s his second race in a row outside the top 10 after a streak of five consecutive top 10s.

10. Ty Gibbs (9) — Hit the Turn 11 wall at Sonoma and damaged his car, finishing 37th. He had placed 11th or better in the three previous races.

Dropped out: Martin Truex Jr. (10)