Kyle Larson spins and wins NASCAR Truck race in bid to sweep Homestead weekend

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Larson spun and then won Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, beginning a weekend he hopes will end with him becoming only the second driver to sweep three NASCAR races on the same weekend at the same track.

The only driver to win all three national series races at the same track on the same weekend was Kyle Busch in 2010 and ’17 at Bristol. This is Larson’s third time running all three races at Homestead.

“That’s the main goal going into this weekend was to win all three,” Larson said in response to a question from NBC Sports. “After the spin, I was like, ‘damn, it’s over now.’ Was just able to make some things happen to get a win.

“Like you said, you can’t win all three without winning the first. I like my chances the rest of the weekend. I think Austin Hill was really good here (in winning the Xfinity race) last year, so he’ll be tough. ... I know my car will be good. Just got to keep it out of the wall like I did tonight.

“I know my Cup car will be great. I (felt) like going into the weekend, I thought the Truck race the biggest unknown and maybe the toughest to win just because of my inexperience in trucks, just the runs being short, the aggression of the drivers and all that. It’s good to get through this one.”

Larson was racing with Layne Riggs in the top five when he came up the track, made contact with Riggs’ truck and spun to bring out the final caution of the race at Lap 91 of the 134-lap event.

“I just misjudged the run I had,” Larson said.

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #07 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident as Layne Riggs, driver of the #34 Love’s RV STOP Ford, drives awayduring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21, 2025 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Larson spins while racing Layne Riggs in the top five at Homestead. (Photo: Getty Images)

He restarted 22nd with 40 laps to go. Larson raced his way through the field and got some help when Corey Heim, who led a race-high 78 laps, had the power cut out on his Truck multiple times.

“At the end of the day, we had the fastest Tundra, the fastest truck out there by a lot, I thought,” Heim said after finishing third. “I was just managing the race and I was leading by a second or two at that point and trying to manage that gap.

“Once the issue happened for the first time, I got it re-fired and I was able to drive past those guys again. It was just unreal. ... It was hard to get into a rhythm with all those issues happening. I guess at the end of the day, we know we had speed.”

Riggs finished second. Tyler Ankrum was fourth. Daniel Hemric completed the top five. Ross Chastain placed sixth.