Las Vegas starting lineup: Denny Hamlin claims pole, as JGR takes top three spots

  
Published October 11, 2025 07:09 PM

LAS VEGAS — Denny Hamlin led a sweep of the top three starting spots by Joe Gibbs Racing’s playoff drivers for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin won his fourth pole of the season with a lap of 184.849 mph. Chase Briscoe qualified second after a lap of 184.622 mph to earn his 11th front row start of the season. Christopher Bell will start third after a lap of 184.584 mph.

MORE: Las Vegas starting lineup

This is the first time since Pocono in 2020 that Joe Gibbs Racing cars will start first, second and third in a Cup race.

The next three spots were taken by Hendrick Motorsports playoff drivers. Chase Elliott (184.559 mph) will start fourth, William Byron (184.275) will start fifth and Kyle Larson (184.124) will start sixth.

23XI Racing secured the fourth row. Bubba Wallace (183.667) will start seventh and Tyler Reddick (183.592) will start eighth.

Team Penske’s two playoff drivers qualified the worst of those still in contention for the championship. Joey Logano (183.542) will start ninth. Ryan Blaney (182.482) will start 14th in the 38-car field.

Sunday’s race marks the opening event of the Round of 8. If any of the eight remaining playoff drivers wins, they’ll advance to next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

Pre-race coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Networkl.