Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner face closeup eyes.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Jordan Spieth purposefully plays shot onto TPC San Antonio clubhouse during crazy 18th hole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_anwa_finalrdhl_240406.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Final Round
nbc_golf_abergintv_240406.jpg
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_shoemakerpostrdintv_240406.jpg
Shoemaker finishes as runner-up at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole

  
Published April 6, 2024 06:43 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A former Cup Series champion will line up first for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

Kyle Larson won the pole with a lap of 96.034 mph. He narrowly beat Bubba Wallace, who qualified second.

MORE: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Larson was one of three Hendrick Motorsports drivers to qualify inside the top 10 as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary at the site of its first win. Chase Elliott qualified third and Alex Bowman qualified 10th.

William Byron missed the second round of qualifying. He will line up 18th for Sunday’s race.

Chase Briscoe was the fastest Ford driver. He qualified fifth with a lap of 95.830 mph. Joey Logano in sixth, Josh Berry in seventh and Ryan Blaney in ninth were the other Ford drivers to qualify in the top 10.

Martin Truex Jr. in fourth and Denny Hamlin in eighth were the two Toyota drivers that joined Wallace inside the top 10.

The green flag for Sunday’s race will wave at 3:11 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage for the race. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m.