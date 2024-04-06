Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A former Cup Series champion will line up first for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

Kyle Larson won the pole with a lap of 96.034 mph. He narrowly beat Bubba Wallace, who qualified second.

Larson was one of three Hendrick Motorsports drivers to qualify inside the top 10 as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary at the site of its first win. Chase Elliott qualified third and Alex Bowman qualified 10th.

William Byron missed the second round of qualifying. He will line up 18th for Sunday’s race.

Chase Briscoe was the fastest Ford driver. He qualified fifth with a lap of 95.830 mph. Joey Logano in sixth, Josh Berry in seventh and Ryan Blaney in ninth were the other Ford drivers to qualify in the top 10.

Martin Truex Jr. in fourth and Denny Hamlin in eighth were the two Toyota drivers that joined Wallace inside the top 10.

The green flag for Sunday’s race will wave at 3:11 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage for the race. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m.