Matt Crafton to step away from No. 88 truck after this year; Ty Majeski to take ride over

  
Published August 18, 2025 12:12 PM

Three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Matt Crafton will end his full-time driving career after this season, ThorSport Racing announced Monday.

Crafton ranks second all-time in series championships, scoring titles in 2013, ’14 and 2019. He remains the only driver to claim back-to-back series championships.

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots
Saturday night’s race will air on NBC and Peacock.

The 49-year-old Crafton has 15 career Truck wins in 585 series starts. He made his series debut in 2000 and has run run full-time in the series since 2001.

Majeski, who won last year’s series title, will take over the No. 88 truck ride after this season, ThorSport Racing announced. Majeski will be in the Truck playoffs this season. The playoffs begin Aug. 30 at Darlington Raceway.