NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule

It’s almost here. NASCAR will make history this weekend with the first Cup race on a street course when the series races in Chicago.

The Xfinity Series also will race on the streets of Chicago this weekend.

While much will be made how significant this weekend’s event is, it is pivotal for drivers with the playoffs approaching. Nine races remain until the playoffs begin and several drivers are searching for a win to secure a playoff spot, including former Cup champions Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott.

Chicago Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday : Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible. High of 86 degrees.

Saturday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls a high of 78 degrees and a 43% chance for a thunderstorm.

Sunday : Showers during the day. Forecast calls for a high of 69 degrees and a 44% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

1:30 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series



4:30 - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series



Track activity

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Track walk for drivers/teams

Saturday, July 1

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series



10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8 - 9 a.m. — Track walk for drivers/teams



11 - 11:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, MRN)



12 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, MRN)



1:30 - 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network MRN)



2:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)



5 p.m. — Xfinity race (55 laps, 121 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 2

Garage open



1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity