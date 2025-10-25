 Skip navigation
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish

  
Published October 24, 2025 09:01 PM

Kaden Honeycutt’s runner-up finish Friday night at Martinsville Speedway was enough to secure the final spot in next week’s Championship 4 by a tiebreaker.

Corey Heim, who had already clinched a spot in the title race, claimed his 11th victory of the season but the drama was behind him for the final three spots in the title race, which will be held Oct. 31 at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: Race results

Reigning series champion Ty Majeski earned a spot in the title race by one point. Tyler Ankrum also earned a spot in the Championship 4 by one point.

Honeycutt finished tied with Layne Riggs in points for the final transfer spot. Honeycutt will race for a championship at Phoenix and Riggs won’t because Honeycutt claimed the tiebreaker over Riggs. The tiebreaker is the best finish in the round. Honeycutt’s second-place finish Friday secured that.

NASCAR: Xfinity 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville on NBC and Peacock: Start time, TV info and weather
The final two spots in the Championship 4 will be decided over 500 laps on the 0.526-mile oval.

Honeycutt took over Stewart Friesen’s ride in August after Friesen suffered a fractured right leg and pelvic fracture in a July 28 dirt modified race in Canada.

Riggs finished behind Honeycutt in third but it wasn’t enough. Majeski placed seventh. Ankrum was ninth.

Majeski is going after his second Truck championship at Phoenix. Heim, Ankrum and Honeycutt will be going for their first series crown.