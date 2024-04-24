NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup teams head to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for a Sunday afternoon race (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

This is the lone race of the season at the Monster Mile. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner.

The last six Dover races have featured six different winners. Chevrolet has won three of those races, Toyota has won two and Ford has won one.

Here is a look at the drivers to keep an eye on during Sunday’s race.

FRONTRUNNERS

Martin Truex Jr.

Points position: 2nd

Best finish this season: 2nd (Bristol I)

2024 stats: Five top-10 finishes and two top fives. A series-best average finish of 10.0 with 368 laps led.

Past at Dover: Thirty-three starts with 19 top-10 finishes, 10 top fives and four wins. An average finish of 11.4 with 1,069 laps led. Truex won last season’s race at Dover.

Kyle Larson

Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Las Vegas I)

2024 stats: Four top-10 finishes, four top fives and one win. An average finish of 12.7 with 531 laps led.

Past at Dover: Fifteen starts with 11 top-10 finishes, seven top fives and one win. An average finish of 8.6 with 899 laps led. Larson has finished top 10 in four of the last five races.

Chase Elliott

Points position: 3rd

Best finish this season: 1st (Texas)

2024 stats: Four top-10 finishes, three top fives and one win. An average finish of 10.8 with 131 laps led.

Past at Dover: Thirteen starts with nine top-10 finishes, nine top fives and two wins. An average finish of 9.8. Elliott won the first Next Gen race at Dover.

Alex Bowman

Points position: 10th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Daytona 500)

2024 stats: Five top-10 finishes and four top fives. An average finish of 14.2 with six laps led.

Past at Dover: Twelve starts with five top-10 finishes, five top fives and one win. An average finish of 17.8. Bowman’s last three finishes at Dover were fifth, first and fifth. He missed last season’s race due to injury.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Jimmie Johnson

Points position: Not running for points

Best finish this season: 28th (Daytona 500)

2024 stats: Two starts with an average finish of 28.5.

Past at Dover: Thirty-eight starts with 27 top-10 finishes, 18 top fives and 11 wins. Johnson finished top 10 in his last three starts at Dover.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Points position: 25th

Best finish this season: 4th (Talladega I)

2024 stats: Two top-10 finishes, one top five and an average finish of 22.5. One lap led.

Past at Dover: Twenty starts with four top-10 finishes and one top five. Stenhouse finished second at Dover in 2022.

Bubba Wallace

Points position: 11th

Best finish this season: 4th (Martinsville I)

2024 stats: Four top-10 finishes with three top fives. An average finish of 16.5 with 28 laps led.

Past at Dover: Nine starts with a career-best finish of 11th in 2021. Wallace finished 12th in last season’s Dover race.

Joey Logano

Points position: 15th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Richmond I)

2024 stats: Three top-10 finishes and one top five. An average finish of 17.4 with two DNFs and 199 laps led.

Past at Dover: Twenty-seven starts with 15 top-10 finishes and five top fives. Logano is winless at Dover. He finished 29th and 31st in the last two Dover races.