One teammate is in, one is out of NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Talladega

  
Published April 22, 2024 08:40 PM

Brad Keselowski bumped RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher out of a playoff spot Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ten of 26 Cup regular-season races have been run.

Keselowski’s second consecutive runner-up finish last weekend moved him into a playoff spot, while Buescher fell out of a playoff spot after his 25th-place finish.

Tyler Reddick became the seventh different winner this season to secure a playoff spot. That leaves nine playoff spots via points.

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Two-time Cup champion Joey Logano holds the final playoff position for the second week in a row. He’s tied with Buescher with 245 points but owns the tiebreaker based on a better finish.

Both have a runner-up finish for their best result of the season. Logano was second at Richmond, Buescher was second at Phoenix. Logano owns the tiebreaker because his second-best finish this year is better than Buescher’s second-best finish. Logano was sixth at Martinsville. Buescher was seventh at Bristol.

Those outside a playoff spot after Buescher are two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch (12 points behind the cutline), Austin Cindric (-53) and Erik Jones (-64).

The series races Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

The regular season ends with the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on USA Network. The playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

In the graphic below, drivers in yellow have won. The red line marks the cutline for the playoffs.

Cup playoff standings after Talladega.jpg