Winners, losers after NASCAR Talladega weekend

A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Talladega.

WINNERS

Tyler Reddick — Scored his first win of the season and sixth of his career Sunday at Talladega. The win is his fifth consecutive top-10 finish and seventh in the last eight races.

Brad Keselowski — Recorded his second consecutive runner-up finish and climbed into a playoff spot.

Noah Gragson — Finished a career-best third, scoring his first top 10 in the last seven races.

Anthony Alfredo — He finished third in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race to tie his career-best finish and followed that by finishing a career-best sixth in Sunday’s Cup race.

Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega ends in wild fashion as Michael McDowell goes around attempting to block Brad Keselowski with the "big one" occurring as the field comes to the line.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Todd Gilliland, Daniel Henric and Harrison Burton — All scored season-best finishes. Stenhouse placed fourth, Gilliland eighth, Hemric ninth and Burton 10th.

Jesse Love — The 19-year-old won Saturday’s Xfinity race for his first series victory of the year. He is the youngest Xfinity winner at Talladega. Love is the seventh driver to score their first Xfinity win at Talladega.

LOSERS

Michael McDowell — He was so close to winning Sunday’s race until his block sent him into the wall and to a 31st-place finish.

Kyle Busch — He placed 26th and remains outside a playoff spot. He has finished 20th or worse in five of the last eight races.

Christopher Bell — A wreck led to a 38th-place finish. That’s the second time he has finished 35th or worse in the last three races.