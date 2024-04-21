 Skip navigation
Tyler Reddick triumphs at Talladega in wild finish

  
Published April 21, 2024 06:55 PM

Tyler Reddick won when leader Michael McDowell crashed after blocking Brad Keselowski as they came to the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, triggering a multi-car incident that saw Corey LaJoie slide across the finish line on his side.

McDowell was leading and blocked Keselowski, running second, when Keselowski moved high. Keselowski then made move down the track. McDowell countered that move but the cars made contact. That turned McDowell into the wall and collected several cars.

Reddick scored his first win of the season and sixth of his career. Keselowski, who entered with a 107-race winless streak, finished second for the second race in a row. Noah Gragson finished a career-best third. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. came through the melee to place fourth.

Reddick is the eighth consecutive different winner at Talladega.

The 188-lap race featured 73 lead changes among 23 drivers. That’s the most number of lead changes at Talladega since the Next Gen car’s debut in 2022.

The race was slowed by four cautions for 21 laps.

Stage 1 winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 winner: Joey Logano

Next: The series races April 28 at Dover (2 p.m. ET on FS1)