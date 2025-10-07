NASCAR Cup playoffs enter Round of 8 Sunday at Las Vegas

Eight drivers remain in the Cup playoffs and the next three races will determine who will race for the Cup championship Nov. 2 at Phoenix.

The third round opens at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network).

Denny Hamlin is the points leader after the standings were reset. He has 4,036 points. Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney (4,034 points), Kyle Larson (4,032) and William Byron (4,032).

Christopher Bell is the first driver below the cutline. He’s 4 points behind Byron. Also below the cutline: Chase Elliott (-14 points), Chase Briscoe (-14) and Joey Logano (-24).

The third round has races at Las Vegas, Talladega and Martinsville.

Xfinity Series

Connor Zilisch holds a commanding lead in the reset standings entering the third.

The third round begins Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Xfinity Series (7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network).

This round will set the four drivers racing for the Xfinity title Nov. 1 at Phoenix.

Zilisch leads with 3,071 points. He’s followed by Justin Allgaier (3,038 points), Barndon Jones (3,018) and Sam Mayer (3,016).

Jesse Love is two points below the cutline held by Mayer. Also below the cutline: Sammy Smith (-7 points), Carson Kvapil (-11) and Sheldon Creed (-13).

Craftsman Truck Series

The Truck Series is off this weekend but the third round resumes Oct. 17 at Talladega.

Corey Heim secured his place in the Oct. 31 championship race at Phoenix by winning last weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Tyler Ankrum (3,051 points), Daniel Hemric (3,051) and Rajah Caruth (3,050) are all in a transfer spot.

Below the cutline: Layne Riggs (-1 point), Ty Majeski (-2), Grant Enfinger (-4) and Kaden Honeycutt (-4).