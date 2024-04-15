 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Syndication: Utica Observer Dispatch
Canada edges U.S. in overtime for women’s hockey world title
The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 recap: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes_240414.jpg
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
nbc_nas_overtimefinish_240414.jpg
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
nbc_nas_bellbowman_240414.jpg
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Syndication: Utica Observer Dispatch
Canada edges U.S. in overtime for women’s hockey world title
The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 recap: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes_240414.jpg
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
nbc_nas_overtimefinish_240414.jpg
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
nbc_nas_bellbowman_240414.jpg
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup results at Texas: Chase Elliott wins in overtime

  
Published April 14, 2024 08:04 PM

Chase Elliott scored his first NASCAR Cup victory since October, winning Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway in double overtime.

The victory ended a 42-race winless drought for the sport’s most popular driver. It is his 19th career Cup win.

MORE: Texas Cup race result

Brad Keselowski finished second and was followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

Finishing sixth through 10th: Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and rookie Carson Hocevar.