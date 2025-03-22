NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman wins Homestead pole

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Alex Bowman earned his sixth career NASCAR Cup pole Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Bowman toured the 1.5-mile track in South Florida at 168.845 mph. Las Vegas winner Josh Berry will start second after a lap of 1868.460. It is Berry’s third consecutive top-10 start.

Noah Gragson (168.219 mph) qualified third to match his career-best starting spot in Cup. He was followed by Chase Briscoe (168.140) and Daytona 500 winner William Byron (168.046).

AJ Allmendinger qualified a season-best 10th after a lap of 167.629 mph. Allmendinger is tied with Christopher Bell for the best average finish (5.3) at Homestead in the Next Gen car. Bell (167.136) qualified 16th.

Tyler Reddick, who won at this track last fall in the playoffs, qualified 20th after a lap of 166.924 mph.