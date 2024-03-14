 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule for Bristol

  
Published March 14, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway’s concrete surface this weekend after three seasons holding the spring race on dirt.

Craftsman Truck and Cup teams will be in action this weekend. Xfinity teams are off until March 23 at Circuit of the Americas.

Truck teams will practice, qualify and race Saturday. Cup teams will practice Saturday and race Sunday.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Bristol
Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski helped RFK Racing reach an achievement at Phoenix it had only done three times in 2023.

Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher won the last two Next Gen races on Bristol’s concrete surface, which both took place in the playoffs. Brad Keselowski won the last spring race on the Bristol concrete (May 2020).

Corey Heim and Ty Majeski won the last two Truck races on the Bristol concrete.

Bristol Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Saturday: High of 64 degrees with a chance of morning showers. High of 62 degrees and a 2% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. High of 56 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Sunday: Cloudy skies throughout the day. A high of 59 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Saturday, March 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 5 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network)
  • 5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 133.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (500 laps, 266.5 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)