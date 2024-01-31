NASCAR Cup, Xfinity teams announce sponsors for 2024 season

As the start of the NASCAR season nears, teams continue to make sponsorship announcements.

Sponsors announced Wednesday:

Mavis Tire & Brakes returns to sponsor Denny Hamlin’s car at Joe Gibbs Racing in eight races this season. Those races will be: Phoenix (March 10), Bristol (March 17), Richmond (March 31), Dover (April 28), Coca-Cola 600 (May 26), Pocono (July 14), Atlanta (Sept. 8) and Homestead (Oct. 27).

Choice Privileges, the rewards program from Choice Hotels International, Inc., will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 99 car of Daniel Suárez in four races: Kansas (May 5), Worldwide Technology Raceway (June 2), Richmond (Aug. 11) and Charlotte Roval (Oct 13). Choice Privileges also will offer exclusive VIP passes, grandstand tickets, merchandise and more during the season.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced that General Mills brands will sponsor Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in select races this season. Cheerios will be on the No. 47 car for Sunday’s Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Box Tops for Education will be on Stenhouse’s car at Richmond (Aug. 11). Old El Paso will be a co-sponsor of the car at Watkins Glen (Sept. 15). Totino’s Pizza Rolls will co-sponsor the car at the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 13).

In the Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports announced that Carolina Carports will be the primary sponsor of Sam Mayer’s car at Daytona (Feb. 17), Texas (April 13) and Bristol (Sept. 20). The brand will be an associate sponsor on the remaining 30 races.

