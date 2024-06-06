NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Sonoma

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Xfinity teams will race at the Northern California road course for only the second time. Aric Almirola won last season’s Xfinity race at Sonoma.

Cup teams will race at Sonoma for the 35th time. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner.

ARCA Menards Series West teams are also in action for a Friday afternoon race.

Sonoma Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees with wind gusts of 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West

1 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice (No TV)

3:10 - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying (No TV)

4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; FloRacing)

Saturday, June 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



11 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS2)

6 - 7 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS2, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 156.95 miles; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity