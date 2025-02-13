 Skip navigation
NASCAR ejects two Cup crew chiefs at Daytona

  
Published February 13, 2025 12:33 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR has ejected two Cup crew chiefs for the rest of the Daytona 500 weekend for a rules violation, the sanctioning body announced Thursday.

Chris Lawson, crew chief for Todd Gilliland at Front Row Motorsports, and Billy Plourde, crew chief for Cody Ware at Rick Ware Racing, have both been ejected for improper weights on those cars.

Gilliland’s crew chief for the rest of the Daytona 500 weekend will be Kevyn Rebolledo.

Ware’s crew chief for the rest of the Daytona 500 weekend will be Tommy Baldwin.

Dale Jr qualifying.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr. must wait one more night to see if JR Motorsports’ car will make Daytona 500
Justin Allgaier will start Thursday night’s first qualifying race 17th.

Qualifying races at Daytona are Thursday night. The first one is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The second qualifying race is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET.

Gilliland starts seventh in the second qualifying race. Ware starts 22nd in the second qualifying race.