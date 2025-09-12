 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol

  
Published September 12, 2025 06:00 AM

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be on track for roughly eight consecutive hours Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Xfinity will begin a 55-minute practice at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying for a 300-lap race on the 0.533-mile oval that will open at the series’ 2025 playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Regular-season champion Connor Zilisch will bring a four-race winning streak into Bristol.

The Cup Series will begin an hourlong practice session at 4:30 p.m., followed by qualifying for a 500-lap race Saturday night. For the first time in four races at Bristol, there will be a new right-side tire with a softer compound designed to produce more wear on the track’s concrete.

Alex Bowman, who is among the four drivers below the cutline entering Saturday’s first-round finale, has won the past two pole positions at Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Bristol playoff elimination race
Kyle Larson goes for his third consecutive win at Bristol.

Bristol Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 12

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 85, Stage 2 at Lap 170; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees, light and variable winds and a 5% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 69 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.