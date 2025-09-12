NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be on track for roughly eight consecutive hours Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Xfinity will begin a 55-minute practice at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying for a 300-lap race on the 0.533-mile oval that will open at the series’ 2025 playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Regular-season champion Connor Zilisch will bring a four-race winning streak into Bristol.

The Cup Series will begin an hourlong practice session at 4:30 p.m., followed by qualifying for a 500-lap race Saturday night. For the first time in four races at Bristol, there will be a new right-side tire with a softer compound designed to produce more wear on the track’s concrete.

Alex Bowman, who is among the four drivers below the cutline entering Saturday’s first-round finale, has won the past two pole positions at Bristol.

Bristol Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 12

Garage open



9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2 - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 85, Stage 2 at Lap 170; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees, light and variable winds and a 5% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 69 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

