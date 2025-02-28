NASCAR Friday schedule at COTA Austin

The new NASCAR layout at Circuit of The Americas will get its first test Friday as Xfinity cars hit the track for practice and qualifying.

A new “National” course will be used for stock cars at the Austin, Texas, road course. The 20-turn, 2.4-mile layout will shorten the track’s traditional circuit (which is used for Formula One) by about a mile and shave roughly a minute off lap times.

Xfinity practice starts at 5 p.m. ET and rolls directly into qualifying shortly after 6 p.m. Coverage is available on the CW streaming app.

The IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge also will be in action at COTA with practice and qualifying.

Circuit of The Americas

Friday, Feb. 28

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open



Noon - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1- 1:40 p.m. — VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

3 - 3:40 p.m. — VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

5 - 5:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App streaming)

6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App streaming)

7:30 - 8:05 p.m. — VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 77 with a 2% chance of rain.

