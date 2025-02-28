NASCAR Friday schedule at COTA Austin

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_4/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sjpg2bvzux5d0mnc6sbl
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Rutgers at Michigan
No. 15 Michigan beats Rutgers 84-82 on Burnett’s 3-pointer at buzzer, moves into 1st-place tie

Top Clips

nbc_bte_youth_250227.jpg
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds
nbc_bte_jeanty_250227.jpg
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
nbc_bte_browns_250227.jpg
Dalzell: Browns ‘more than likely’ to draft Hunter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_4/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sjpg2bvzux5d0mnc6sbl
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Rutgers at Michigan
No. 15 Michigan beats Rutgers 84-82 on Burnett’s 3-pointer at buzzer, moves into 1st-place tie

Top Clips

nbc_bte_youth_250227.jpg
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds
nbc_bte_jeanty_250227.jpg
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
nbc_bte_browns_250227.jpg
Dalzell: Browns ‘more than likely’ to draft Hunter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at COTA Austin

  
Published February 28, 2025 06:00 AM

The new NASCAR layout at Circuit of The Americas will get its first test Friday as Xfinity cars hit the track for practice and qualifying.

A new “National” course will be used for stock cars at the Austin, Texas, road course. The 20-turn, 2.4-mile layout will shorten the track’s traditional circuit (which is used for Formula One) by about a mile and shave roughly a minute off lap times.

Xfinity practice starts at 5 p.m. ET and rolls directly into qualifying shortly after 6 p.m. Coverage is available on the CW streaming app.

The IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge also will be in action at COTA with practice and qualifying.

Circuit of The Americas

Friday, Feb. 28

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • Noon - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1- 1:40 p.m. — VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice
  • 3 - 3:40 p.m. — VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice
  • 5 - 5:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App streaming)
  • 6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App streaming)
  • 7:30 - 8:05 p.m. — VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 77 with a 2% chance of rain.