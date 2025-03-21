NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
The NASCAR Truck Series will have the run of Homestead-Miami Speedway for practice, qualifying and a race Friday.
The first on-track session at the 1.5-mile oval will begin at 3:35 p.m. ET and lead directly into qualifying for the 134-lap race that will begin shortly at 8 p.m. ET. Grant Enfinger is in the field as the winner of the most recent truck race at Homestead last Oct. 26.
The Xfinity Series garage will open at 1 p.m. ET for inspection ahead of practice and qualifying Saturday.
Though the Cup garage won’t be open Friday, team haulers will enter the infield at 1:30 p.m.
Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, March 21
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Truck Series
- 1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
- 4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
- 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and 10 to 15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.