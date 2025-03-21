 Skip navigation
No. 5 seed Michigan holds off UC San Diego 68-65 in March Madness nailbiter
UCLA rolls to another first-round March Madness win, 72-47 over Utah State
Pitino leads St. John's past Omaha and into 2nd-round March Madness matchup with nemesis Calipari

Picking women's tourney storylines, Cinderellas
Highlights: Brazil vs. Colombia (En Español)
Vinícius Jr.'s late stoppage time goal lifts BRA

No. 5 seed Michigan holds off UC San Diego 68-65 in March Madness nailbiter
UCLA rolls to another first-round March Madness win, 72-47 over Utah State
Pitino leads St. John’s past Omaha and into 2nd-round March Madness matchup with nemesis Calipari

Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
Highlights: Brazil vs. Colombia (En Español)
Vinícius Jr.'s late stoppage time goal lifts BRA

NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

  
Published March 21, 2025 06:00 AM

The NASCAR Truck Series will have the run of Homestead-Miami Speedway for practice, qualifying and a race Friday.

The first on-track session at the 1.5-mile oval will begin at 3:35 p.m. ET and lead directly into qualifying for the 134-lap race that will begin shortly at 8 p.m. ET. Grant Enfinger is in the field as the winner of the most recent truck race at Homestead last Oct. 26.

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Homestead weekend
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Tyler Reddick went from third to first on the final lap to win last fall’s playoff race.

The Xfinity Series garage will open at 1 p.m. ET for inspection ahead of practice and qualifying Saturday.

Though the Cup garage won’t be open Friday, team haulers will enter the infield at 1:30 p.m.

Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 21

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and 10 to 15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.