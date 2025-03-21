NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Truck Series will have the run of Homestead-Miami Speedway for practice, qualifying and a race Friday.

The first on-track session at the 1.5-mile oval will begin at 3:35 p.m. ET and lead directly into qualifying for the 134-lap race that will begin shortly at 8 p.m. ET. Grant Enfinger is in the field as the winner of the most recent truck race at Homestead last Oct. 26.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Homestead weekend The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Tyler Reddick went from third to first on the final lap to win last fall’s playoff race.

The Xfinity Series garage will open at 1 p.m. ET for inspection ahead of practice and qualifying Saturday.

Though the Cup garage won’t be open Friday, team haulers will enter the infield at 1:30 p.m.

Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 21

Garage open



10:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Truck Series

1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and 10 to 15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

