NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

The Xfinity and Cup series will begin tuning up Friday for their championship finales at Phoenix Raceway as the Craftsman Truck Series will crown its 2025 champion Friday night.

The ARCA West Series, which will hold its season finale Saturday, will be first on the track Friday with practice starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying.

Truck qualifying is at 3:35 p.m. ET, followed by Xfinity practice at 4:35 p.m. and Cup practice at 5:35 p.m. on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona.

The 150-lap season finale for the trucks will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Corey Heim (who leads the series with 11 victories), Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt are in the Championship 4.

Phoenix Raceway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 31

Garage open



10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards West Series

10 - 1:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3:35 - 4:25 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 150 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

