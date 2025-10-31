 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Southern 500
NASCAR Cup title contenders face added challenge with tire setup at Phoenix
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season
nbc_rtf_bkreax_251029.jpg
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward resigns, 4 days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Southern 500
NASCAR Cup title contenders face added challenge with tire setup at Phoenix
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season
nbc_rtf_bkreax_251029.jpg
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward resigns, 4 days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published October 31, 2025 06:00 AM

The Xfinity and Cup series will begin tuning up Friday for their championship finales at Phoenix Raceway as the Craftsman Truck Series will crown its 2025 champion Friday night.

The ARCA West Series, which will hold its season finale Saturday, will be first on the track Friday with practice starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying.

Truck qualifying is at 3:35 p.m. ET, followed by Xfinity practice at 4:35 p.m. and Cup practice at 5:35 p.m. on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona.

NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day
NASCAR Cup champion to be crowned Sunday on NBC, Peacock from Phoenix Raceway
Coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday with Countdown to Green

The 150-lap season finale for the trucks will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Corey Heim (who leads the series with 11 victories), Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt are in the Championship 4.

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Phoenix season finale
Chase Briscoe will make his first appearance in the Cup Championship 4 on Sunday at Phoenix.

Phoenix Raceway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 31

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards West Series
  • 10 - 1:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 3:35 - 4:25 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 150 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.