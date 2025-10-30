NASCAR Cup champion to be crowned Sunday on NBC, Peacock from Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup season will crown a champion Sunday at Phoenix on NBC and Peacock.

Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe will race for a championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Larson is going for his second Cup title. Byron, Hamlin and Briscoe seek their first series championship.

Coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 2 p.m. ET with an expanded Countdown to Green pre-race show.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Phoenix season finale Chase Briscoe will make his first appearance in the Cup Championship 4 on Sunday at Phoenix.

Countdown to Green will include full coverage of the path to Phoenix for all four championship drivers. Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history and Arizona resident, will narrate the opening tease. During his Olympic career, Phelps won 28 medals, with 23 of them being gold, and held numerous swimming world records.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, and Hyak Motorsports co-owner Brad Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box, with Letarte joining for pre-race coverage.