NASCAR penalizes Anthony Alfredo for incident during Xfinity race at Phoenix

  
Published November 12, 2024 06:01 PM

NASCAR fined Anthony Alfredo $25,000 and docked him 25 points Tuesday for intentionally wrecking Stefan Parsons during last weekend’s Xfinity championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Alfredo still finishes the season 15th in the points.

Parsons and Alfredo made contact off Turn 4 on Lap 63. That contact caused Alfredo hit the wall. Alfredo then hooked Parsons, sending Parsons into the wall and out of the race.

Riley Herbst won the race. Justin Allgaier won the championship.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
Long: An ‘overwhelmed’ Harper Allgaier sheds tears of joy after her daddy wins NASCAR Xfinity title
Justin Allgaier claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in his seventh appearance in the title race.