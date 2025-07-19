 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Dover

  
Published July 19, 2025 06:00 AM

The Xfinity and Cup series will be on track for nearly eight hours Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, which is playing host to its first NASCAR weekend in July since 1969.

The action on the 1-mile concrete oval will begin with Xfinity practice at 11 a.m., followed by qualifying. Cup will practice and qualify for nearly 90 minutes starting at 1:35 p.m.

Saturday’s highlight is a 200-mile Xfinity Series race, which will begin shortly after 4:30 p.m.

AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Dover weekend
Alex Bowman has four consecutive top-10 finishes at Dover, including a victory.

Dover schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, July 19

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11 - 11:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1:35 - 2:35 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. The high will be 83 degrees with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.