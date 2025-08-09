NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series will be on track Saturday at Watkins Glen International for practice, qualifying and racing.

The Xfinity Series will practice and qualify from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in preparation for an 82-lap race that will begin shortly after 3 p.m. Connor Zilisch is the defending winner of the race, which will feature three full-time Cup drivers: Shane van Gisbergen, Riley Herbst and Michael McDowell.

The Cup Series will practice and qualify from 12:05 to 2 p.m. to set the field for Sunday’s 90-lap race at the road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

Watkins Glen International Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 9

Garage open

8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 - 10:20 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

12:05 - 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:10 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (82 laps, 200.9 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with afternoon clouds and a high of 88 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 3% chance for rain at the start of the Xfinity race.