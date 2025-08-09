 Skip navigation
2025 U.S. Women's Amateur
With local on bag, Lyla Louderbaugh upsets No. 1 Kiara Romero in U.S. Women’s Amateur quarters
Hezly Rivera
Hezly Rivera leads Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, year after Olympic gold
NFL: Baltimore Ravens Minicamp
Mark Andrews fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return
oly_gawph_championships_hezleyrivera_250808.jpg
Rivera rides top score on beam to Day 1 lead
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

  
Published August 9, 2025 06:00 AM

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series will be on track Saturday at Watkins Glen International for practice, qualifying and racing.

The Xfinity Series will practice and qualify from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in preparation for an 82-lap race that will begin shortly after 3 p.m. Connor Zilisch is the defending winner of the race, which will feature three full-time Cup drivers: Shane van Gisbergen, Riley Herbst and Michael McDowell.

The Cup Series will practice and qualify from 12:05 to 2 p.m. to set the field for Sunday’s 90-lap race at the road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208
Here’s which Cup drivers also will compete in the Xfinity or Truck race at Watkins Glen
Multiple Cup drivers will do double duty this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Watkins Glen International Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 9

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 - 10:20 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 12:05 - 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:10 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (82 laps, 200.9 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with afternoon clouds and a high of 88 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 3% chance for rain at the start of the Xfinity race.