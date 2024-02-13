NASCAR schedule for 2024 Speedweek at Daytona

The three national NASCAR series — Cup, Xfinity and Truck — begin the regular season at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

The Daytona 500 will cap off a busy week of action at the 2.5-mile Florida track. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending Daytona 500 winner.

Denny Hamlin is the most recent Cup winner after taking the Feb. 3 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The first race of the Truck Series season will take place Friday. The first race of the Xfinity Series season will take place Saturday.

Daytona International Speedway Speedweek schedule

Weekend weather

Wednesday: High of 58 degrees and a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of qualifying.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 65 degrees and a 3 percent chance of rain at the start of the first of the two qualifying races.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees during the day. High of 64 degrees and a 7 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 70 degrees and a 43 percent chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Menards Series race. High of 68 degrees and a 77 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with rain showers throughout the day. High of 62 degrees and a 69 percent chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

1 - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Thursday, Feb. 15

Garage open

6 a.m. - 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Truck Series

4 - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (No TV)

5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

7 p.m. — Cup Series Duel race one (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. — Cup Series Duel race two (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 16

Garage open

7:30 a.m. — Truck Series

8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

12:30 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1:30 - 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (No TV)

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Garage open



6 a.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series



Track activity

10:30 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 18

Garage open

8 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

