Top News

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
David Malukas fractures hand in mountain biking accident, status for IndyCar opener in St. Petersburg unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Wisconsin
Betting Big Ten Tuesday on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
oly_swm100bk_worlds_final_240213.jpg
Armstrong helps U.S. complete 100m back sweep
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240213.jpg
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR schedule for 2024 Speedweek at Daytona

  
Published February 13, 2024 02:00 PM

The three national NASCAR series — Cup, Xfinity and Truck — begin the regular season at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

The Daytona 500 will cap off a busy week of action at the 2.5-mile Florida track. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending Daytona 500 winner.

Denny Hamlin is the most recent Cup winner after taking the Feb. 3 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The first race of the Truck Series season will take place Friday. The first race of the Xfinity Series season will take place Saturday.

Daytona International Speedway Speedweek schedule

Weekend weather

Wednesday: High of 58 degrees and a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of qualifying.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 65 degrees and a 3 percent chance of rain at the start of the first of the two qualifying races.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees during the day. High of 64 degrees and a 7 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 70 degrees and a 43 percent chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Menards Series race. High of 68 degrees and a 77 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with rain showers throughout the day. High of 62 degrees and a 69 percent chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1 - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Thursday, Feb. 15

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 4 - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (No TV)
  • 5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 7 p.m. — Cup Series Duel race one (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:45 p.m. — Cup Series Duel race two (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 16

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (No TV)
  • 3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 18

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (200 laps, 500 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)