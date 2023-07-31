 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: J.K. Dobbins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Leftovers & Links: New Notre Dame season, new-look “Inside the Irish” website

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_230730.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_230730.jpg
Preece submits best Cup finish of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: J.K. Dobbins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Leftovers & Links: New Notre Dame season, new-look “Inside the Irish” website

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_230730.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_230730.jpg
Preece submits best Cup finish of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR teams set for two-day test next week at Richmond Raceway

  
Published July 31, 2023 06:00 AM

NASCAR will test Monday and Tuesday at Richmond Raceway to try a new underwing for short tracks and road courses.

One purpose of the test is to try to limit the turbulence or “dirty air” when cars are racing in traffic. The teams also will run softer-compound tires from Goodyear during the sessions.

Christopher Bell (No. 20 Toyota), Harrison Burton (No. 21 Ford), William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet), Justin Haley (No. 31 Chevrolet), Ryan Preece (No. 41 Ford) and Noah Gragson (No. 42 Chevrolet) will make up the group of test drivers.

This test was originally scheduled for New Hampshire. NASCAR moved it to Richmond after rain forced the postponement of the Cup Series race.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” on Tuesday. He provided more details about the upcoming test and set the timeline for when changes could take place.

“Basically, we’re just working on the short track package,” Sawyer said. “There is a new underwing – splitter if you will – that has been tested in the wind tunnel. Lot of (Computational Fluid Dynamic) work. Simulation has been done. It’s proven to be very positive from all of the testing we have done to date.”

Sawyer explained that the final test for this new short track package is to get it out on the track with multiple cars racing around each other. If the test goes well, NASCAR and its teams can begin prepping parts and pieces for use during the 2024 Cup season.

Rain forced the test to move to Richmond, but it was only one of the potential tracks where the drivers could test the new package. As Bell explained at Pocono, NASCAR had multiple options it could use for this test. Richmond and New Hampshire were both on the list.

“Me, personally, I probably don’t care, but I know a lot of guys pushed against Richmond with the tracks that NASCAR brought up,” Bell said during a media session.

“In our meeting, a lot of guys said that Richmond probably isn’t the place to do it because tire wear is so big and there is a pretty big difference between good cars on long runs, and not good cars on long runs. They were worried that the cars would get a little more separated at Richmond than they would at a place with low tire derogation like a place like Loudon.”

The location of the test may not be ideal for some drivers, but it provides an opportunity to directly compare and contrast. Bell and his fellow test participants will complete 400 laps around Richmond on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). They will then immediately spend two days comparing the existing package to one that could go into use next season.