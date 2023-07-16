 Skip navigation
NASCAR postpones Cup race to Monday

  
Published July 16, 2023 10:52 AM

LOUDON, N.H. — Rain has forced postponement of the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to 12 p.m. ET Monday.

The 301-lap race will air on USA Network. Green flag is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.

Christopher Bell, who won this race a year ago, starts on the pole.

The forecast for Monday calls for sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Three of the last four years, the driver who won at New Hampshire scored their first victory of the season to secure a playoff spot — Bell last season, Aric Almirola in 2021 and Kevin Harvick in 2019.

William Byron enters Monday’s race as the points leader. Martin Truex Jr. trails Byron by 21 points. Kyle Busch trails Byron by 36 points. Bell is 37 points behind Byron.

Busch will start at the rear after repairing damages to his car in separate incidents in practice and qualifying Saturday.