NASCAR to allow Cup drivers to compete in more races in O’Reilly and Truck Series in 2026

  
Published November 1, 2025 12:12 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR Cup drivers will get to run in more O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly the Xfinity Series) and Craftsman Truck Series races in 2026, the sanctioning body announced Saturday.

Cup drivers with three-plus years of full-time experience in the premier series will be permitted to compete in a maximum 10 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races a season beginning in 2026. That is an increase from five in past seasons.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Practice
Rollercoaster season for Championship 4 drivers will end in a NASCAR title for one
William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have had their ups and downs this season, but one will claim the Cup title Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

Cup drivers with three-plus years of full-time experience in the premier series will be permitted to races in a maximum eight Truck races per season beginning in 2026. That is an increase from five in past seasons.

Cup drivers will not be allowed to compete the regular season finale and all playoff races in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series. That is the same as in recent years.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Corey Heim won a record 12 of 25 Truck races this season.

NASCAR also announced that the minimum age in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will move to 17 years at road courses and tracks measuring 1.25 miles or less.

In the Truck Series, the minimum age will be 18 for all tracks 1.25 miles or longer.