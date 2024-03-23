 Skip navigation
United States Figure Skating Championships
Madison Chock, Evan Bates repeat as world champions in ice dance
Peter Angelos Baltimore Orioles
Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94
SX 2023 Rd 11 Seattle 450 Start.JPG
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 11 coverage from Seattle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Huetter seals downhill Alpine World Cup title
Huetter seals downhill Alpine World Cup title
Levito captures first world championships medal
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Never seen that before in NASCAR: Rear axle rolls off Truck

  
Published March 23, 2024 04:09 PM

Marco Andretti’s fourth career Truck Series start came to an early end Saturday after the entire rear end housing came off the No. 04 Chevrolet.

The incident occurred when Andretti spun suddenly in Turn 11. The No. 04 Roper Racing entry slid across the track and ended up off the racing surface. The rear end housing rolled across the track and came to a rest in the grass.

The unexpected incident brought out the caution before leader Corey Heim was able to take the white flag. NASCAR officials displayed the red flag so that the safety crews could bring out the flatbed and remove the rear end housing.

The red flag lasted four minutes and 30 seconds.

Andretti ended the day 31st while Corey Heim won his first race of the season. Taylor Gray, Ty Majeski, Connor Zilisch and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five after saving enough fuel to reach the end of the race.

MORE: COTA Truck results

The loss of a rear end housing caught the industry off guard, prompting reactions from drivers, fans and crew chiefs alike.

The lost rear end housing continues the trend of unexpected moments in Truck Series races. The most prominent example is Bayley Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet losing its roof at 170 mph during the Truck race at Atlanta in February.