NASCAR Truck musical chairs has Corey LaJoie, Andres Perez de Lara in new rides

Corey LaJoie will drive the final eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races of the season for Spire Motorsports, replacing Andres Perez de Lara, the team announced Monday.

Perez de Lara will race the rest of the season for Niece Motorsports, the team announced Monday.

The change begins with Friday’s race at Richmond.

The 20-year-old Perez de Lara, a rookie in the Truck Series, is 17th in points.

“Overall, I’m really excited about the upcoming races with Niece Motorsports,” said Pérez de Lara in a statement from Niece Motorsports. “Making a change mid-season always has its challenges, but the team and I are working hard to be 100% by the time Richmond comes. I’m really focusing on having a good race there and feel very motivated with how the team has treated me. I feel the team is also motivated with having me there as well.”

Spire Motorsports also announced that it will shift the owners points from the team’s No. 07 entry to the No. 77 entry with LaJoie as the driver.

LaJoie has one Truck start this season. He finished fifth at Michigan in the No. 07 for Spire Motorsports.

