NASCAR weekend schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway, Portland

  
Published June 1, 2023 03:00 AM

NASCAR’s top three series are racing this weekend in two different locations. Cup and Craftsman Truck teams will compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and the Xfinity Series will compete at Portland International Raceway.

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Cup and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees during Truck qualifying.

Saturday: Sunny. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees for the start of Cup practice and climb to 88 degrees by the end of Cup qualifying. Forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees around the start of the Truck race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open


  • 1 - 8 p.m. Craftsman Truck Series

  • 4 - 9 p.m. Cup Series

Track activity


  • 6 - 6:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

  • 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, June 3

Garage open


  • 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

  • 10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity


  • 10 - 10:45 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 10:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 4

Garage open


  • 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity


  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (240 laps, 300 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Portland International Raceway (Xfinity Series)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain around the start of the Xfinity race.

Friday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open


  • 6-11 p.m. Xfinity Series

Saturday, June 3

Garage open


  • 10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity


  • 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Xfinity practice (No TV)

  • 12 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (75 laps, 147.75 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)